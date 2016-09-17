BJP leader visits CCPur

CCpur, Sep 16 : The National vice president of BJP ST Morcha, Ramesh Chandra Meena, today visited the district BJP office here along with Michael Dangmei president BJP ST Morcha Manipur and Mathew general secretary BJP ST Morcha, Manipur and several others including former Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly TT Haokip.

The district BJP officials hosted a reception programme for the visiting leader at their Light House Lane office here. Several intending candidates for the upcoming Assembly election who are pursuing the BJP’s ticket including – TT Haokip, V Hangkhanlian, Ngursanglur, Chinlunthang and some others spoke at the occasion.