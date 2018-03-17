BJP-led Govt is action oriented Govt : Modi

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 16 : Claiming that BJP’s promise to accomplish in 15 months what the Congress Government could not in 15 years has been translated into action, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the incumbent BJP-led coalition Government of Manipur is an action-oriented Government.

Addressing a public reception function held at Luwangpokpa multi sports complex, Luwangshangbam today, Narendra Modi noted that the Biren-led Government completed one year yesterday and it embarked into the second year from today.

People are witnesses to the BJP-led Government’s performance and people may say what the Government would accomplish in the next three months after it has completed 12 months in office, stated Narendra Modi referring to his own promise of accomplishing in 15 months what the Congress Government could not in 15 years.

Compared to the previous Government, the incumbent Government led by Biren has achieved more than twice whether it is in law and order sector, infrastructure development, checking graft practices or establishment of transparency in governance, asserted the Prime Minister.

Expressing satisfaction over the number of public welfare programmes taken by the Biren Government, Narendra Modi announced that the Central Government has launched a new scheme at the cost of Rs 750 crore for the welfare of youth and women.

Informing the gathering that Rs 500 crore has been sanctioned for construction of National Sports University, the Prime Minister exuded confidence that the university would be able to train lakhs of the country’s youth in several sports disciplines.

Under the Khello India programme, the Government of India will spend Rs five lakh for every 1000 players. At the Khello India School Games held at Delhi, team Manipur performed much better than many big States of the country.

Manipuri women players also occupy a big place at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games etc on behalf of the Nation and their achievement is a great motivator for empowering women, Modi said.

Asserting that education is the basic foundation for empowering women, the Prime Minister claimed that the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme has started paying dividends.

The incumbent State Government has been constructing girls’ hostels in hill and tribal areas of the State. The Government has also been constructing women exclusive market sheds which would go a long way in catering to the market requirement for goods produced by womenfolk.

The 1000 Anganwadi centres inaugurated today would provide nutritious food, sanitation and vaccination to thousands of mothers and children across the State, Modi said.

To cater to accommodation requirements of doctors, nurses and teachers posted in remote areas of the State’s hill districts, quarters would be constructed at 19 different places.

One vision of the Government of India is to transform the North East region through transportation. Due initiatives have also been launched to set up comprehensive connectivity through out the region, Modi informed the gathering.

The Government has also been working on introducing helicopter service for the interior areas of Manipur.

Stating that Manipur has immense potential in the field of tourism, Modi claimed that Manipur has all the elements necessary for development of the State as a model tourist destination.

He announced that an eco-tourism project would be taken up at Cheiraoching and added that foundation stone had been already laid for development of cave tourism in the State.

The Prime Minister went on to assert that the North East region would be a new engine for the growth of India.

10 per cent of the annual budgetary allocations of each and every Union Ministry are invested in the North East region and the Union Ministers have been visiting the region regularly so as to ensure proper utilisation of funds invested in the region, Modi said.

During the past three years, around Rs 5300 crore was utilised in the North East region per year for improvement of railway network. This amount is 2.5 times the average expenditure spent during the preceding five years.

Jiribam railway station has been already connected by broad gauge and the Government of India has been working to connect all the North Eastern States with rail heads, asserted the Prime Minister.

The total length of National Highways within Manipur was 1200 Kms by the beginning of 2014. During the past four years, another 460 Kms have been declared as National Highways.

The Central Government has been working to invest Rs 30,000 crore in Manipur’s highway and road sector. The Union Government has already approved the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme which would bridge infrastructure gaps at specific areas.

The Union Government recently approved establishment of 10 IRB battalions and 2000 youth of Manipur would be absorbed in two IRB battalions, announced the Prime Minister.

Modi went on to claim that the Biren Government has been successful in delivering a citizen-centric administration to the people of Manipur.

Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders’ Day where people interact with top Government leaders are historic initiatives of the BJP-led Government, Modi remarked.

Later speaking at the same gathering, Chief Minister N Biren hailed Prime Minister Narendra as a prodigious leader. “I was so worried because of the rainfall which began lashing the State since last night but the rainfall ceased ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival and the grand public reception function went off quite smoothly”, Biren said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid foundation stones and inaugurated 11 projects worth Rs 7,050 crore at Luwangshangbam, Imphal East.

He unveiled the plaques marking laying of foundation stones of National Sports University, 1,000 Anganwadi Centres, 19 residential complexes for teachers, doctors and nurses, 25 Sadbhavana Mandaps, improvement of road between Koirengei-Sekmai, eco-tourism at Cheirao Ching and cave tourism project at Khangkhui cave.

The PM also inaugurated Luwangpokpa Multi Sports complex, Rani Gaidinliu Park, Scheduled Tribe Girls Hostel and Nute Bazaar (Women’s Market), Churachandpur.

During the function, the Prime Minister was presented with traditional ‘Lengyan’ by Governor Dr Najma Heptulla while the Chief Minister presented Narendra Modi the ‘Kokyet’ and a painting depicting vibrant hill people.

The function was attended by MP Rajya Sabha K Bhabananda, MP Rajya Sabha MC Mary Kom, MP Lok Sabha Prahlad Patel, Governor Dr Najma Heptulla, Union Minister of State (IC) DoNER Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (IC) Youth Affairs & Sports Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Speaker Y Khemchand and all the State Cabinet Ministers.