BJP led Govt completes one full year in office Challenges have escalated, must work harder : Biren

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 15: “We feel gratified to complete one year in office with the support of people but there is an underlying challenge which is only escalating. As such, we must work harder”, stated Chief Minister N Biren.

The first anniversary of the BJP-led coalition Government was celebrated today at the party’s Nityaipat Chuthek office here.

Speaking at the gathering, Chief Minister N Biren stated that the ruling parties need to work harder as the Government has been facing a challenge which is growing stronger.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to make Manipur bandh and blockade free in case BJP is elected to power in the State turned out to be a big challenge to the incumbent Government. Nonetheless, the Government made all efforts and succeeded in translating the Prime Minister’s assurance into action, Biren stated.

Another challenge faced by the new Government was the distrust and gap that existed between the hills and the valley. The Government reached the present stage only because of the people’s support.

It was rather disheartening that some people due to a misunderstanding decided to boycott the Prime Minister’s visit. The boycott call issued by proscribed groups is another matter, he added.

“I informed Letpao Haokip and Nemcha Kipgen that boycotting the Prime Minister’s visit is unacceptable and it would be better for me to step down from the post of Chief Minister if they go ahead with their decision of boycotting the Prime Minister’s visit”, said the Chief Minister.

After the two Ministers talked with the particular group this morning, the boycott call was withdrawn.

Highlighting the need for regular communication with the masses, N Biren asserted that making false or impracticable promises would amount to stirring unrest.

After the Government announced March 1 to 15 as ‘Inauguration Fortnight’ in order to inaugurate 120 schemes, some people started became hypercritical of the Government’s activities, recalled the Chief Minister.

“Let them do what they must but there is nothing to worry about”, Biren asserted.

Claiming that the ‘Go to Hills’ campaign has started paying dividends, Biren said that he was gratified on learning about the joint declaration made by the United Naga Council (UNC) and a valley based civil society organisation to tackle one common issue of Manipur collectively.

The joint declaration reflects a common desire to unite and live together, he remarked.

People have started grasping the Prime Minister’s call to unite and live together harmoniously, Biren said adding that BJP never worked to exterminate any community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 105th Indian Science Congress tomorrow and this is a clear indication of the State’s improved law and order situation. Any State cannot host such a congress if the law and order situation is not conducive, Biren said.

Saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate 14/15 items tomorrow, Biren invited all the people to the inauguration function. All the items which would be inaugurated tomorrow would start delivering their purposes to the public from day after tomorrow.

Only completed projects would be inaugurated and new projects/works which would be taken up next year would be announced.

Biren informed that the Ima Keithel of Churachandpur whose construction has been completed would be inaugurated tomorrow and the Government has been working to inaugurate six other Ima Keithels in the last week of April.

Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan who was also present at the anniversary celebration said that he came to the State to attend the inaugural session of the Indian Science Congress.

He remarked that he noticed a big change in Manipur since the BJP-led coalition Government was set up.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Manipur Pradesh president K Bhabananda said that N Biren is a competent Chief Minister as demonstrated by his performance during the past one year.

Th Biswajit, Th Shyamkumar and V Hangkhanlian too spoke at the gathering.