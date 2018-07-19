BJP led Govt has no regard for students : Gaikhangam

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 18: Ex-Deputy CM Gaikhangam has been elected as a member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision making body of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Speaking to media persons at his quarter at Babupara today, Gaikhangam expressed gratitude to AICC president Rahul Gandhi, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and the people of Manipur for electing him as a member of the CWC for a term of five years and claimed that the act is proof that AICC and the Central leaders recognise the importance of Manipur.

On the ongoing Manipur University issue, Gaikhangam said that the State Government has clearly shown that it has no regard for the students and the youth of the State.

With the firm belief that the Congress party, as an Opposition, need to do something for resolving the issue, an 8 member fact finding committee was formed to assess the situation.

Gaikhangam claimed that the committee met MUSU, MUTA and MUSA representatives and found most of the allegations to be true.

The committee also sent a written request to the VC for a dialogue but to no avail, Gaikhangam alleged and added that the VC seems to have little regard for the current issue and the students as well.

If the issue is not solved through dialogue, the only solution left will be to remove the VC, he said and added that the committee has also sent requests to the Chief Minister as well as the authorities concerned to save the career of the students.

Appealing the State Government to bring a positive solution to the impasse at MU, Gaikhangam alleged that the actions shown by the authority against the students seem to imply that the present State Government simply does not know what administrative process is.

The ex-Dy CM also claimed that there are numerous inconsistencies regarding the Indo-Myanmar border pillar in Manipur and the Congress party fully supports resurvey and re-demarcation of the said area to bring an end to the issue, with full involvement of the State Government and all the stakeholders concerned.

Gaikhangam said that it is deeply disappointing that DC Tengnoupal was forced to try and sign some documents despite him declining to do so as some land of Manipur were indeed lost.

Asking if the State Government is working for the people of the State or for any other party, he said that the Congress party will fully support the move to carry out a resurvey of the border pillars.

Speaking about the Framework Agreement, Gaikhangam asked why Chief Minister N Biren Singh, BJP State Unit president K Bhabananda and BJP leaders are now making new statements regarding the FA, although in the past they claimed that the FA would not harm the interest of the State and accused the Congress party of creating an issue out of nothing.

Pointing out that the Congress party has always warned the people against negative consequences in the State if the BJP came to power, Gaikhangam narrated that Manipur once went up in flames when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister of the country.

The fate of the State remains uncertain currently as Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister now, he said and added that the first gift of the BJP party to Manipur when it came to power in 2014, was the Framework Agreement which was signed between the Centre and the NSCN-IM.

Gaikhangam said that the party has also been pressuring the Joint Parliamentary Committee and the President of the country to refrain from allowing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 to become an Act as it would destroy many of the indigenous communities which have low population.

The Congress party had even appealed to the BJP which is in power, to refrain from taking up such drastic steps which might jeopardise the future generations just for the sake of some immediate benefits.

A Bill which will eliminate small or indigenous cultures and allow only the majority or larger community to survive cannot be implemented as an Act. It will be disastrous for a State like Manipur if a large number of non indigenous people are allowed to enter the State as a result of the said Bill.

Gaikhangam alleged that the benefit of an ILP Bill, even if the State Government produces it, will be completely nullified by the said Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

On the other hand Gaikhangam asked if the decision to hold the State Assembly session for only two days, is due to either the fear of what the Opposition might say or the fear to face the prevailing crisis of the State.

Silencing the voice of the Opposition means silencing the people, he said and alleged that the State Government is not worthy enough to face the issues prevailing in the State.

Gaikhangam also informed that he is among 23 regular members elected for the CWC which is the highest decision making body of the AICC.

CWC has a total of 51 members including 18 permanent invitees and 10 principal invitees.