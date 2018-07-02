BJP led Govt pulled up Gifting State territory : Cong alleges

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 1: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has questioned the State Government as to why it gave its consent on giving away a large portion of the State’s territory to neighbouring Myanmar.

Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan here today, MPCC spokesman MLA Kh Joykisan alleged that the State Government gave its consent to give away considerable portion of the State’s territory to Myanmar as testified by Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju’s assertion that there is no border dispute between India and Myanmar in Manipur sector.

A team of MPCC which included six MLAs went to Kwatha Khunou recently and it was confirmed that border pillars have been installed within the territory of Manipur (India), Joykisan said.

Other political parties and civil society organisations which visited the disputed pillars after the Tengnoupal DC had reported about the loss of Manipur’s territory in media had confirmed that the border pillars were installed within the territory of Manipur.

People of Kwatha Khunou and Gondong village located on Myanmar side know the exact boundary between India and Myanmar, Joykisan said.

After conveniently overlooking all these facts, Kiren Rijiju was saying that there is no boundary dispute between the two countries. His statement only testified that the Government of India had given its consent to give away Manipur’s territory to Myanmar and the BJP-led State Government had endorsed the Central Government’s decision, he said.

The Central Government might be thinking that cordial bilateral relationship between India and Myanmar is good but sacrificing Manipur’s territory to win goodwill of Myanmar is unacceptable to Congress party, said the spokesman.

Even though the State Government set up a committee with Revenue Minister Karam Shyam as chairman to look into border row, the committee aborted its scheduled visit to disputed area. The committee might have aborted its visit to the disputed area to conceal the fact that a part of Manipur had been given away to Myanmar, Joykisan said.

If the State Government does not come out with a convincing clarification at the earliest, it would be assumed that a part of Manipur had been given away to the neighbouring country in the interest of their own personal political agenda, he asserted. Calling upon all the people of Manipur to leave aside all differences in terms of religion, ethnicity etc and fight collectively to protect the boundary of Manipur, Joykisan said that Congress party would take the vanguard role in safeguarding the territory of Manipur.

With regard to BJP National president Amit Shah’s visit to Imphal, the MPCC spokesman said that he came here to churn out false and deceitful propaganda.

The BJP leader did not speak a single word about the State’s burning issues such as loss of territory, Manipur University crisis, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 and the Framework Agreement.

Thus Amit Shah’s visit only exposed that BJP does not share any empathy with the concerns and aspirations of the people of the North East region, particularly Manipur, Joykisan asserted. A National Sports University has been set up in the State just for name’s sake after passing an ordinance.

While the prices of fuel has been hiked repeatedly, the NDA Government has been imposing undeclared emergency in different parts of the country, he added.