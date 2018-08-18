BJP Manipur condoles Vajpayee

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 17: BJP Manipur Pradesh has condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

A condolence meeting was held this morning at the party’s Nityaipat Chuthek office where many BJP Ministers, MLAs and leaders were present.

Apart from paying last respects, the gathering offered floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and observed a few minutes’ silence in honour of the departed soul.

The condolence meeting was presided by BJP Manipur Pradesh vice president Salam Joy and MLA Dr Yumnam Radheshyam.

Many BJP leaders spoke about the life and achievements of the former Prime Minister.

A similar condolence meeting was also held at the Babupara office of LJP Manipur State unit.

LJP National vice-president and CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam and many leaders and supporters of the party attended the condolence meeting. Speaking at the gathering, Karam Shyam said that the country has lost a great son with the demise of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an illustrious political leader who was valiant, persevering and committed to his principles and ideology.

There are many things which one can learn from the life of Vajpayee and following his footsteps will certainly bring development to the State and the country, Karam Shyam said.

93 year old Atal Bihari Vajpayee expired at AIIMS, Delhi yesterday.

He served as the country’s Prime Minister for 13 days in 1996 and for 11 months in 1998-1999.

He was elected as the Prime Minister for the third time in 1999 and this time he completed the full term.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and twice to the Rajya Sabha.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 1992, Outstanding Parliamentarian Award in 1994 and Bharat Ratna in 2015.