BJP Minority Morcha seeks action against false propaganda

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 13: BJP State unit Minority Morcha president Md Salam Khan has appealed to the authority concerned to take up necessary legal actions against those involved in the creation and circulation of a video clips which accused BJP National president Amit Shah of trying to convert all Muslims in the country into Hindus.

Speaking to media persons, Md Salam Khan clarified that the video clips which are being circulated through social media and which seem to be targeted at the Muslim community, have no links with BJP and the BJP State unit has no role in the issue.

Various communities have been living together in harmony in the State from time immemorial and BJP Minority Morcha strongly condemns such acts aimed at straining the bond shared among different communities, he added.

On the other hand, BJP State unit media coordinator Jotin Waikhom claimed that even though it is claimed that INC brought freedom and independence to the country, even Mahatma Gandhi has rooted for eradication of the party.

Replying to the questions raised by Congress leaders as to why the Central Government was able to erect border fence in Kashmir but not along the Indo-Myanmar border, Jotin Waikhom said that Pakistan is a greater threat to the security of the country.

There are no threats in the Indo-Myanmar border and all the hullabaloo are Congress party’s attempt to get votes, he claimed adding that Congress does not care about Manipur which is shown by the fact the Nagaland got Statehood first instead of Manipur.