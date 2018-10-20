BJP mocks CPI

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 19: BJP Manipur State Unit has declared that the people will not believe the claims made by a small political party like CPI regarding the alleged role of RSS and BJP behind the crisis which crippled Manipur University for such a long time.

Speaking to media persons at the party’s office at Canchipur today, its general secretary (Admn) K Saratkumar said that the people will not believe the baseless claims made by a party which has only a few supporters and added that the party condemns any baseless accusations against the State and the Central BJP Governments in connection with the university issue.

He explained that regarding the university, the State Government only has authority regarding the law and order situation. BJP had always reached out to the university community for an amicable solution during the crisis, he claimed.

Stating that the party also appreciates the MU community and all the CSOs concerned for their role in bringing back normalcy to the university, Saratkumar said that the party condemns the statement made by a CPI State secretary demanding the BJP and the RSS not to try and bring back AP Pandey in the university.

There were no attempts to protect nor bring back Pandey, he added. Saratkumar further mocked the CPI claiming that the party does not even have a single ward member in the Nagar Panchayat or Municipal Councils.

On the other hand, BJP State unit spokesperson Chidananda lamented that it is quite unfortunate that CPI is dragging BJP and RSS into the university issue so as to gain some popularity and limelight.

Claiming that the people will not accept the false propaganda of CPI, Chidananda alleged that CPI seems to be looking for trouble by creating a scene and making baseless allegations at a time when normalcy has returned to the university following the appointment of an Administrator by an order of the High Court of Manipur.

The spokesperson further claimed that there are no signs of any meddling by RSS nor any attempts to enforce RSS’s agenda in Manipur and demanded the CPI to stop creating issues out of thin air.