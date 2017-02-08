"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
After the names of 58 candidates who would contest the election to the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly have been announced in two phases, BJP has announced the names of its candidates for the two remaining Assembly segments.
The 59th and 60th BJP candidates are S Rajen (Lamsang AC) and K Krishnakumar (Bishnupur AC).

