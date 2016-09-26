BJP observes Pandit Deendayal’s birth anniversary

IMPHAL, Sep 25: The 100th birth anniversary of noted philosopher and former leader of Bharatiya Jana Sangh Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was observed today at the office of BJP Manipur Pradesh at Nityaipat Chuthek here. Notably Bharatiya Jana Sangh is a precedent of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Offering of floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal and lectures about his life were the main anniversary of the birth anniversary function where live telecast of the National level birth anniversary function held at Kozhikode, Kerala was also screened. BJP Manipur Pradesh vice-president Moirangthem Hemanta, chief spokesperson Prof S Tiken, State treasurer Robin Blackie, State executive member N Ibohal and BJP Mahila Morcha National vice-president A Sarda Devi attended the function as presidium members. Prof Tiken spoke on Pandit Deendayal philosophical theory ‘Integral Humanism’ while N Ibohal gave a brief account of the life of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

Speaking at the gathering, Moirangthem Hemanta said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, often hailed as the friend of the poor, was also a journalist apart from being an economist and a sociologist. In acknowledgement of the noteworthy contributions made by National leaders like Pandit Deendayal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched many social welfare schemes in his name. Pointing out that the Manipur State Legislative Assembly election is just round the corner, Hemanta called upon the gathering to pledge collectively to follow the footsteps of Pandit Deendayal.

On the other hand, BJP Manipur Pradesh Kishan Morcha vice-president Ningthoujam Itomba Meitei distributed sugar to tribal villages located within Keirao AC today in commemoration of the 100th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal. Itomba distributed sugar to the village authorities and Church leaders of Sandangsenba Maring, Taramaram and Karpursungba villages.

The birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal was observed in many districts and Assembly segments of the State including Salungphum Mamang Leikai, New Checkon Mandop and Mutum Phibou.The birth anniversary function held at Salungpham Mamang Leikai under the aegis of BJP Heirok Mandal was attended by social worker Ningthoujam Diten who is preparing to contest the forthcoming 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election in Heirok AC.The birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal was also observed at Sopeleng village, Saikul sub-division and Saitu.

Ex-MLA of Saikul AC Doukhomang Khongsai who is also the intending BJP candidate of Saikul AC, BJP Sadar Hills president Henkholen Kipgen, BJP Sadar Hills vice presidents Khupboi Gangte, Denison Tangkhul and BJP Saikul Mandal president Tonglen Khongsai attended the function held at Sopeleng village.

The 100th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was celebrated at the residence of BJP State executive member Md Anwar Hussain at Lilong Tairen Makhong. A bike rally taken part by around 100 youths was also held as part of the celebration. BJP Mayang Imphal Mandal also celebrated at Mayang Imphal bazar.