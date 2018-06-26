BJP questions Cong’s role

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 25 : BJP Manipur Pradesh has questioned the Congress party’s role in the crisis besieging Manipur University.

Speaking to media persons at their Nityaipat Chuthek office today, BJP Manipur Pradesh spokesman Prof S Tiken said that BJP is deeply concerned with the total cessation of all academic activities of Manipur University on the demand of either resignation or dismissal of VC Prof AP Pandey.

The Chief Minister has been working hard to see that the crisis is resolved and academic atmosphere is restored at the earliest, Tiken said.

But Congress party has been politicising and aggravating the issue, he continued.

He said that Congress party should stop spewing venom and misleading the public.

By setting a high level fact finding committee and recommending dismissal of the VC, Congress party has been lending support to the agitating students.

Congress party should desist from such vicious politics which can prove very costly to the State, Prof Tiken said.

Congress should give up the culture of spewing venom to public.

BJP has nothing to say when anyone is rewarded or punished for what he/she did but Congress party should stop circulating baseless allegations like Manipur University has been converted into an abode for BJP and RSS, he added.