BJP questions Cong’s silence

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 26: BJP Unit Core Committee has questioned why the Congress party has kept mum regarding the large number of arms which went missing from 2nd MR DG pool during the time when it was in power in the State.

Speaking to media persons at BJP State Unit office at Nityaipat Chuthek today, Core Committee Member and former president Th Chaoba alleged that the then Congress Government failed to take up any necessary steps regarding the missing arms case and was content with just filing an FIR, even when the then Chief Minister and the then Deputy Chief Minister (who was also in charge of Home) had knowledge about the missing arms.

Alleging that the case would not have surfaced if the Congress remained in power in Manipur, Chaoba said that as soon as BJP formed the Government, some officials were suspended in connection with the case and the investigation was handed over to the NIA.

Even after the NIA took charge of the case, the ex CM and the ex Dy CM still kept silent on the issue, he added.

He continued that Congress MLA Yamthong Haokip was arrested in connection with the missing arms case and it has been learnt that the arms were sold to an underground organisation.

The outfit, which is in SoO pact with the Government, has been using the arms to intimidate the people and extort money, Chaoba claimed and asked if this is what is meant by Congress rule.

Demanding the ex CM, ex Dy CM and MPCC president to clarify or voice their opinion regarding the case, Chaoba added that it is suspected that many VIPs are involved in the case.

He further asked why the Congress party kept mum when the arms went missing, as well as now when the case has started unravelling.

Speaking to media persons, Chaoba claimed that Article 371A will not be extended to Manipur and pointed out that the Congress party is organising various meetings against Article 371A but at the end of every meeting, the party requests the people to vote for Congress in the Lok Sabha election.

On the other hand, member of the Core Committee and former party president Dr H Borbabu also opined that the arms missing case will be buried again if the Congress party comes to power in Manipur.

He further asked why the Congress party is dead silent even when the NIA has arrested one of the party’s MLAs, Yamthong Haokip.

Borbabu continued that there is no reason to extend Article 371A to Manipur and warned the Congress party against creating tension and attempting to dupe the people.

On the other hand, former party president M Bhorot conveyed that it is extremely shameful to think how the people will perceive the politicians after such a shocking revelation regarding the missing arms case.