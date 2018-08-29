BJP questions

IMPHAL, Aug 28: BJP State Unit has questioned why the Congress party has failed to take up any action against one of its MLAs, Yamthong Haokip who was arrested in connection with the arms missing case of 2nd MR DG pool, if Congress) claims that the incident has no relation or links whatsoever with the party.

Speaking to media persons at BJP head office at Nityaipat Chuthek today, the party general secretary (adm) K Saratkumar pointed out that Saikul Congress MLA Yamthong Haokip was arrested by NIA and is currently in jail in connection with the arms missing case and explained that the said incident of arms theft occurred when the Congress was in power in the State.

One of its MLAs is being held in connection with the case and if the Congress party denies any link with the incident, why has it failed to take up any action against Yamthong Haokip till date, he asked.

Questioning whether the then CM Okram Ibobi and the then Dy CM (as well as Home Minister) Gaikhangam were not members of the Congress party when the weapons were stolen, Saratkumar asked what kind of a drama Ibobi and Gaikhangam are playing to dupe the people if they claim that they have no knowledge about the weapons which went missing right under their nose.

Pointing out that there was also the issue of uniform theft apart from the arms theft at 2nd MR, Saratkumar questioned if 2nd MR is the arms and uniform pool for the Congress party.

He further conveyed that if the Congress party claims to have no link with the incident, then O Ibobi, Gaikhangam and MPCC president TN Haokip should resign as MLAs on moral ground.

Saratkumar continued that Ibobi is a personality who has taken two anticipatory bails in connection with corruption charges and asked who among the BJP MLAs have been involved in such matter till date.

On the other hand, Saratkumar claimed that there is no telling if stolen weapons were used in some of the fake encounter cases.

BJP condemns the accusations and insults hurled at Chief Minister N Biren by Congress MLA K Ranjit, Saratkumar stated and added that Ranjit became successful through BJP.

It is hilarious to see MLA K Ranjit trying so hard to win the affection of the Congress party by insulting BJP, he added.