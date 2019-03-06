BJP rolls up sleeves ahead of Lok Sabha election with State Convention

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 6: The State convention of Bharatiya Janata Party held at Maharaj Chandrakirti auditorium, Palace Compound today resolved to ensure the success of the BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections and to ensure the return of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.

The meeting also fully endorsed the political resolutions taken during the National convention of the BJP which was held at Delhi on January 12.

During the convention which was organised by BJP Manipur Pradesh, it was further resolved to protect the integrity and unity of the State and to safeguard the interests of the people of Manipur.

Speaking at the event, BJP National general secretary Ram Madhav said that with the completion of five years since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the country has witnessed a great transformation and as such, today, India is one of the strongest Nations in the world.

Under his rule, the country became a force to be reckoned with, corruption was eliminated and the country became a dignified Nation by virtue of many developmental schemes and programmes which were taken up under his leadership, Ram Madhav added.

The growth rate of the economy reached 7.2 percent thus becoming one of the fastest growing economies in the world. BJP aims to raise the value of India to 5 trillion dollars by 2022 and to 10 trillion dollars by the year 2030, he claimed.

Ram Madhav continued that the security of the country has been strengthened which is evident from the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the country, except Kashmir.

He also claimed that India gave a fitting reply for the constant transgression into the country by extremists from Pakistan.

For this coming Lok Sabha election, the BJP will approach the people with all these accomplishments, Ram Madhav added.

On the other hand, he mocked the Congress party by claiming that aside from standing no chance to win in the coming election, even the members of the Congress party are hesitant in ensuring that their party leader become the next Prime Minister.

Asking who is more deserving of becoming the PM other than Narendra Modi, Ram Madhav said that Modi’s Government will return again.

If Modi Government fails to return, the country will witness instability and anarchy. The economy will decrease and cases of terrorism will be at an all time high, he claimed.

Ram Madhav then expressed belief that BJP will win both seats in Manipur adding that just like a united India materialised under Modi, the CM N Biren Singh led BJP State Government was able to bring a unified Manipur.

He also lauded NPP and NPF and expressed desire for ensuring a stable State Government which will serve the people for the foreseeable future.

Announcing that necessary changes in the Government will be made if and when the need arises with time, Ram Madhav made it clear that currently the performance of the State Government is satisfactory.

Speaking at the convention, CM N Biren urged all the party members to ensure BJP’s win in both seats and for the return of the Modi Government.

He continued that Narendra Modi and the party leaders worked hard for the welfare of the people during the last 5 years and under their guidance, the State Government also successfully completed two years in power.

Biren then claimed that the Opposition parties are always monitoring and looking into every steps taken by the BJP.

The Opposition parties even accused the BJP of being a communal party as well as one which often takes decision or acts based on religion, in a bid to suppress the party, he added.

However, the State Government, along with the Central Government, has brought many positive development for the people in the form of initiatives like Go To Hills, Go To Village, CMHT and CMST etc which are designed for bringing progress from the grassroots level.

Informing that the Opposition has also begun a mission of their own called Panchayat Chalo, Biren said that the BJP does not mind any other parties imitating its success formula.

He then conveyed that he is honoured to be a part of the party which has a strong foundation and commitment, and works for the welfare of the people.

The CM further continued that Narendra Modi will return to power again and added that the people of the country is waiting to reward him (Modi) for carrying out surgical strikes, a feat which has not been done by any of the leaders of the country during the last 70 years.

On the other hand, the CM also said that difference and problems are bound to crop up inside a political party and added that the best way to settle these differences is to come for a proper dialogue and understanding.

During the convention, PWD, IPR and Power Minister Th Bishwajit read out a 6 page political resolution to the gathering. The resolutions explained about the developmental works taken up by the Government.

BJP Manipur president and MP, K Bhabananda, Ministers V Hangkhanlian, Th Radheshyam and Nemcha Kipgen, former party presidents, MLAs, workers of BJP Morcha and various units were also present at the event.



