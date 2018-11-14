BJP saffronising education : Cong

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 13 : Apart from assaulting all democratic institutions of the country, the BJP-led NDA Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has saffronised the country’s education sector, asserted AICC Manifesto Committee Member Prof Bhalchandra Mungekar.

As a part of his preparation to draft Congress party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha election 2019, Prof Bhalchandra arrived here today.

Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan this afternoon, Prof Bhalchandra said that AICC president Rahul Gandhi has decided to draft the party’s election manifesto on consultation with the masses rather than drafting the manifesto behind closed door as done in the past.

He said that he is at Imphal in line with the party president’s decision.

After identifying 41 different topics, the Manifesto Committee has compressed the topics into 23.

“A convenor has been appointed for each of the 23 topic and I’m the convenor of the topic Education”, Prof Bhalchandra said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been undermining democracy by staying away from the Parliament most of the time.

Certain restrictions were also imposed when certain starred questions were raised in the Lok Sabha recently, he mentioned.

The BJP-led Government has been keeping a close vigil even on the activities of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman who is also the country’s Vice President, he remarked.

CBI, the country’s premier investigation agency which was established under the Delhi Police Special Act in 1941 has landed in a shameful situation.

When they were in Opposition, BJP was shouting that CBI should not be kept under the Government’s control but their actions at the moment are totally contradictory, said the Congress leader.

The BJP-led Government did not spare even RBI. It gave undue pressure to the RBI by demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. The country’s growth rate and economic activities slumped drastically as 86 per cent of the country’s total currency notes were demonetised.

When the whole population of the country was reeling under the adverse impacts of demonetisation, the NDA Government introduced GST thereby severely compounding the woes of the masses particularly small traders and business persons, Prof Bhalchandra said.

Ironically, BJP raised strong objections when the UPA Government made a proposal for introduction of GST in 2009.

BJP is not sparing the Supreme Court. For postponing a case related to land dispute to January, Sangh Parivar members attacked the apex Court, he said.

Rather than working to infuse more quality to the country’s education system and promote scientific temperament among students, BJP has been utilising the whole education sector as a medium of propagating their sectarian, religious and communal ideologies, said Prof Bhalchandra who is also a former Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University. Not a single university of India can find a place among the world’s universities of international standard. At present, 35 post of Professors are lying vacant in different Central universities, he added.

While fund allotted to Higher and Technical Education has declined under the NDA Government as compared to the previous Government, all research activities have fallen into shambles, Prof Bhalchandra said.

There are 600 universities in the country and around 250 of them are private. As such, not only students belonging to working class, SC and ST categories, even students belonging to middle class families now find it hard to afford professional courses, he said.

AICC Research Department Secretary Ranajit Mukherjee, MPCC president TN Haokip and other State Congress leaders were also present at the press meet.