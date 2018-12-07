BJP spokesperson’s statement false and baseless: PS of MLA Thangmeiband AC

IMPHAL, Dec 6

Reacting strongly to a statement of the BJP spokesperson Ch Bijoy which claimed that MLA Joykishan has ‘many errors’ in the election affidavit he filed, PS to MLA Thangmeiband AC L Parjit today said that the statement issued by BJP spokesperson Ch Bijoy is ‘totally false and baseless’.

“The statement issued by BJP spokesperson CH Bijoy is totally false and baseless. If someone suspects the affidavit of an MLA, he should go to Court, not to the media,” L Parjit said in a statement issued today.

Saying that one should not comment on matter which is pending before a Court, he informed that the ‘MLA still accept debate from any BJP members not less than the rank of MLA’ regarding the constitutionality of the BJP led Government.

The statement further added that the MLA Joykishan is thankful to Press Council of India for taking a suo-motu case in the arrest of Kishorchandra Wangkhem. Justice will be delivered to the jailed former journalist and his family at the earliest, said the statement.