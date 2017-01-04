BJP stands for clean and corruption free governance

K Anand Sharma

The BJP, Manipur Pradesh stands and shall continue to stand for a clean and corruption free governance. Service to mankind has always been considered as the supreme duty of the party. It is a fact that for the last 15 years Manipur has been whirling in the vortex of corruption due to the absence of “governance” much less an inefficient and insensitive governance. And in fact, this is the primary reason why this party has caught the minds of the people as the only alternative to the present ruling dispensation. As such has been the superlative deliverance of party in governance wherever the BJP is in power, the people of Manipur has with a lot of hope and expectations, put the BJP, Manipur Pradesh on a high pedestal. Such a position of the party cannot be pulled down by an election oriented “district formation” and “polarization of votes” on communal lines which is an Anti- Manipur policy and can only help in disintegrating the State.

The party is not against any pro-people district creation meant for ease of administration. But the matrix of creation of the districts more than clearly indicates that such creations are aimed at polarization of votes on communal lines so that Congress can continue to retain power. The announcement of district creation has been done so slyly and in the most opaque manner that it defied all democratic principles of governance. Post independence, there have been many re-organisations of districts for ease of administration with proper planning, and for such re-organizations, District Reorganization Committees have been formed to look into the pros and cons and other finer details of such exercises.

Normally, such committees invite opinions from all the stakeholders and iron out differences, if there is any, and come to a broad consensus. Further financial burdens that shall accrue in such creations of new districts have always been fully considered by such Committees. It may be pertinent to mention that even Mizoram has constituted a 10-member panel headed by Chief Secy, in June 2016 to look into the issues of creation of new districts. And, the committee is to offer suggestions and recommendation to that respect. It is a matter of surprise that for Ibobi Government, such Committees were not considered a necessity. Arguably, Shri Ibobi bypassed such activity because such acts will seriously fail his schemes of things.

Further, although there is no hard and fast rules, four criteria has generally been considered as grounds for creation of new districts viz, average population per district, population density, urbanization and distance to district headquarters.

These four criteria are taken into consideration for ease of administration by reducing the distance between the district headquarters and remote areas and by reducing the size of population to be governed. This, in turn, helps with better monitoring of government schemes and maintaining law and order in remote areas. However, no such considerations were made by the present administration as was quite evident from the series of events that followed since the announcement of intent. Therefore, it is crystal clear that Shri Ibobi Singh and his party have made decisions with malafide intentions purely based on political considerations only.

Therefore, the BJP Manipur Pradesh has nothing to be disheartened of and wish to reiterate the people that the party will always stand firm on its principles to serve the people of Manipur as also in its mission to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the State. The party will leave no stone unturned in its efforts to expose the corrupt practices and misgovernance of the SPF government. Time to make the corrupts made to pay for their sins.

(The writer is Programme Coordinator, BJP, Manipur Pradesh)