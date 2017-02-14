BJP takes complaints to Governor

IMPHAL, Feb 13: A team of BJP leaders led by MP and Manipur in-charge Prahlad Singh Patel called on Governor Najma Heptulla at the Raj Bhavan at around 2.30 pm today.

The BJP delegates appealed to the Governor to intervene to uphold dignity of Constitution and protect the Constitutional rights of the people of Manipur in view of the complete collapse of law and order situation in Manipur due to deliberate increase in hooliganism and criminal activities by Congress workers under the protection of the Chief Minister, his Ministers and MLAs against the BJP workers, supporters and sympathizers.

The delegation included N Nimbus Singh, general secretary BJP Manipur Pradesh, Prof S Tikendra Singh, spokesperson, Devendra Sharma, senior leader of BJP and N Sumatibala Devi, president BJP Mahila Morcha Manipur Pradesh.

The present Congress Government has been misusing the State administration to vitiate the socio­political ambience of the State where the process of electing the new Assembly is going on by supporting criminal activities of the leaders and workers of Congress under the active direction of Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and his Cabinet Ministers, they alleged.

Informing that in last few days, specifically after the notification of the election process, the attack on BJP’s workers, sympathizers and supporters has increased manifold, the delegation said, “We have reported these matter to Chief Electoral Officer and officers concerned of the State administration, including police officers, unfortunately State administration is not taking any effective steps to stop violence. The directions of the Chief Electoral Officer are also not adequate to ensure free and fair election”.

There is established modus operandi of Congress workers. They attack in groups of 50-60 with sophisticated arms, ammunition, iron rods, bamboo sticks, violently attacking workers, supporters and sympathizers of BJP and their family members, their residential and commercial properties, vehicles etc with the sole objective of creating terror in the heart and mind of the people. The way and manner they are threatening the people of Manipur amply demonstrate that the rule of law is not followed by the present Congress Government under the leadership of Chief Minister O Ibobi, they alleged.

After listening to the BJP delegation, the Governor reportedly assured that suitable measures will be taken to ensure free and fair election in the State.

She further assured that the Constitutional rights of the people of Manipur would be protected, according to a statement issued by BJP Manipur Pradesh general secretary N Nimbus.