BJP too joins anti-CAB front

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 6: Eleven political parties of the State, namely AITC, AAP, LJP, Shiv Sena, MNDF, NPF, MPC, NEIDP, BJP, NPP and PDA, have come together to form the Manipur Democratic Alliance with the aim of launching various agitation/protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016.

Speaking to media persons at Hotel Imphal today, the convenor of the newly formed alliance, M Tombi, who is also the president of Shiv Sena Manipur State Unit, said that Manipur Democratic Alliance was formed in light of the rising people’s movement against the CAB.

Assuring that the alliance will join the people’s movement against the Bill until and unless it is withdrawn, Tombi urged all to let go of any political difference and work together to save the future of Manipur.

He then said that the alliance lauds the leaders of the political parties who rushed to Delhi and sought assurance from the National leaders regarding their opposition to the Bill as the well as the CSOs, student associations and the general public who have stood against the Bill bravely.

On the other hand, replying to a query, BJP Manipur State unit media coordinator L Basanta said that the statement made by party president Amit Shah that the CAB will be passed only when there is political consensus, is true and informed that on February 2, a bulletin had been issued that other Bills will be discussed instead of the CAB due to opposition from other political parties in the Parliament.

The said bulletin made it clear that the CAB will be passed only when there is political consensus, he added.

BJP State unit vice president M Asnikumar claimed that the political leaders of the State are working for the welfare of the people and added that the newly formed alliance will act as per the sentiments of the people.