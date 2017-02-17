BJP Vision Document

An Intellectual Meet and BJP Manipur Vision Document release function will be held at MFDC auditorium on February 19 with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh as the chief guest.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, general secretary of BJP Ram Madhav, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Kumar Biswa will attend the conference.

Even as the State Government has been intimated about the Union Home Minister’s visit, no official intimation has been received so far about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to the State on February 25, conveyed a source.