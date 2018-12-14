BJP will not rise again, says CPI

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 13: CPI has claimed that the crushing defeat suffered by BJP in the Assembly elections of five States is proof that it will not be able to rise again in the coming 17th Lok Sabha election as well.

Speaking to media persons at Irawat Bhawan to- day, CPI State Secretary L Sotinkumar said that the embarrassing election result of the BJP is the fruit of the communal and fascist governance enforced upon the people, farmers and youth of the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP Government during the last four years and a half.

The BJP Government continuously violated democracy at the whims of Narendra Modi. Modi made tall promises during Mann Ki Baat but was not able to live up to his promises, Sotinkumar alleged.

The BJP Government ruined the people by ushering in demonetisation but failed miserably in bringing black money from outside India.

GST benefited only the capitalist class, two crore jobs were promised for the youth but not even two lakh employment could be provided and the BJP Government was riddled with controversy like the Rafale deal, he said narrating some of the failures of the BJP Government.

The CPI State Secretary continued that many farmers committed suicide and many have also heard of an onion farmer sending his meagre profit to the PMO showing the plight of farmers in the country.

The attempt to storm the Parliament by lakhs of farmers on November 29 clearly showed how unpopular the BJP Government has become, he added.

Sotinkumar claimed that the BJP has started losing its foothold and expressed belief that a grand alliance of different parties will form a new Government at the Centre after the 17th Lok Sabha election.

The grand alliance consists of 23 political parties which believe in secularism and are opposed to neo-liberal economic policy, unlike BJP, he claimed adding that even if in case CPI does not win many seats, the party will contribute immensely in forming the Government.

This requires maximum sacrifice from the Congress party, he added. The State Secretary then informed that CPI will field Dr M Nara as a candidate for Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency and added that it is the appeal of the CPI to make Dr Nara, the common candidate.

The party will not field any candidate in Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency but it will work hard to defeat BJP, he assured. On the other hand, Sotinkumar appealed to all to support the country wide general strike called by Central trade unions on January 8 and 9 (2019) under the theme ‘Modi Hatao Bharat Bachao’.