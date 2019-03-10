BJP will win over 300 seats : State BJP chief

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 10: While welcoming the announcement of Lok Sabha election by the Election Commission of India today, BJP Manipur Pradesh president K Bhabananda has claimed that BJP will win over 300 seats and retain power at the Centre.

Speaking to media persons at their Canchipur office this evening, Bhabananda who is also a Member of the Rajya Sabha asserted that BJP is fully prepared to fight the Lok Sabha election.

Saying that BJP would canvass for the Lok Sabha election by highlighting the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Government during the past five years, Bhabananda asserted that people have seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘good governance’ and numerous public welfare programmes taken up by his Government.

The previous State Government left Manipur in complete turmoil but the incumbent Government led by Chief Minister N Biren restored peace in the State as its first priority and it also successfully re-established communal harmony, claimed the BJP Manipur Pradesh president.

The incumbent Government has succeeded in delivering good governance to the public apart from conceptualising and implementing several welfare schemes out of the Chief Minister’s many innovative ideas and thoughts, he continued.

He exuded confidence that BJP candidates would be victorious in both the Lok Sabha seats of Manipur in view of the policies and programmes being implemented by the BJP-led Governments at the Centre and the State.

BJP workers across the country are committed to ensure that the party wins over 300 seats and Narendra Modi is reinstated as the country’s Prime Minister for the second consecutive term, he said.

On being enquired about the party’s probable candidates, Bhabananda said that the party’s candidates would be announced to the public after tabling names of all intending candidates before the party’s election committee and Central leaders.

He further asserted that BJP’s closest rival in the ensuing Lok Sabha election would follow BJP far behind.