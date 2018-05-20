“BJP’s defeat, people’s victory”

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 19: Resig-nation of the newly sworn in Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa today even before undergoing floor test is a defeat for BJP and a victory for the masses, said Congress leader and ex-Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam.

Talking to The Sangai Express, Gaikhangam asserted that BJP’s attempt to twist and violate the Constitution has ended in abject failure and this episode testified that people’s will always prevail.

All the people of the country must be celebrating this victory, said Gaikhangam and added that he too was gratified.

He further claimed that justice would soon reach Manipur where Congress emerged as the single largest party in the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election held in 2017.