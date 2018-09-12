Black Day observation begins in CCpur

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Sep 11: Unveiling of three monoliths having the names of thousand plus victims with the words, ‘Kuki Genocide’ engraved around it and releasing of a souvenir covering an extensive account of the genocide allegedly committed by the NSCN (IM) since the early 90s on innocent Kukis, marked the opening day of the 3-day long ‘Sahnit’ –

Kuki Black Day observation here in Churachandpur.

Trumpet salutation and 25 gun salutes from selected Kuki Chiefs preceded the monolith unveiling event while the KSO Churachandpur led in paying floral tributes, that also witnessed a huge number of the victims’ family pouring out their emotions. The president of Kuki Inpi, Manipur Lunpi S Gangte released a documentary film based on Kuki Genocide while his counterpart from ZoRO GHQ Sangkawia released the souvenir.

Dr Seilen Haokip, spokesperson KNO while delivering the ‘Sahnit’ message said the event was organised to highlight the injustice committed to humanity, and Kukis in particular.

He also called on the Government to settle the Kuki issue first before inking any final deal with the NSCN (IM). ‘Before settling their issues, settle ours first, if not simultaneously. They are the perpetrators of the crime,’ he said.

Beating of traditional gongs and other traditional rituals also marked today’s observation wherein Robul Pudaite, general secretary KIM, H Doungel, former president KSO GHQ, and Dr Satkai Chongloi general secretary KIM & KOHUR also shared a message each-the Kuki ‘Sahnit.’

Several chiefs of the uprooted villages, the deceased families publicly shared their chilling encounters of cheating death at the event.

Tomorrow, survivors and chiefs from the uprooted villages will continue sharing their experiences at the same venue while exhibition of poetries, photos and chronological events on the Kuki Genocide will be on the side-lines.

Speaking to media persons, the organising committee’s chairman Letzamang Haokip decried that the State and the Central Governments turned a blind eye to the Kuki Genocide which dragged on for five years from 1992 to 1997. It has been 25 years since the genocide but justice still eludes the victims and their families, he said and added that 115 innocent Kuki villagers of Gelnel, Santing, Nungthut were massacred on a single day by NSCN (IM) cadres back then.