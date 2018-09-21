Blast killed 3 PLA men, claims AR

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 20 : Three PLA cadres identified as SS pvt Mangba, SS pvt Shyam Singh and SS pvt Nandu were killed in a bomb blast at Aungjiya village across the Indo-Myanmar border on September 18, said a statement issued by the PRO of Assam Rifles today. Two other cadres were seriously injured, it claimed and added that the bomb blast occurred at the camp of the outfit at about 9.30 pm.

Villagers of the bordering belt of Kamjong district even heard the blast, said the AR PRO.

Quoting sources, the statement said that locals have reportedly claimed that some cadres of PLA had been preparing a huge Improvised Explosive Device to cause maximum damage inside the State in the run-up to their raising day on September 25.

The next day, Chassad Battalion of Assam Rifles in Kamjong district recovered a huge remote controlled IED weighing about 8 kg after the locals of Khangpat Khullen village reported to the authorities that a suspicious object was lying on the Kamtong-Skipe road. 31 Assam Rifles Battalion conducted necessary search operation and the RCIED was recovered at around 5 in the evening.

It further claimed that the IED was placed under the expertise of SS Maj Humi of PLA along the route.