Blast kills one

IMPHAL, May 4: A 17 year old youth was killed when a bomb exploded this morning at Molnoi village, Kamjong district under Chassad police station near Indo-Myanmar border pillar No 113.

A powerful bomb exploded at the border village at around 9 am which killed one youth and left one of his friends wounded, informed a source.

While the deceased victim has been identified as Seiminlen Haokip (17) s/o Thongmang, his friend who sustained injuries has been identified as one Seigoulen Haokip, said the source.

It is said that Seiminlen Haokip was killed on the spot.