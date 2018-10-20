Blast rocks Kpi ahead of CM’s visit

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Oct 19 : A loud bang at around 1.10 am in the wee hours rocked Kangpokpi DHQs creating fear and panic amongst the denizens.

At daybreak it was found that a Maruti Swift car (black colour) bearing Regd. No. MN-06-LA-0171 parked in front of ADC Sadar Hills Chairman’s residence along National Highway-2 was damaged at the right backdoor.

Several splinter marks were witnessed all over the concrete wall near the blast site and the shutter. Splinter marks were also seen in the streetlamp post concrete base while broken glasses suspected to be from the vehicles parked near the Swift car were also seen on the ground.

The damaged car belongs to the daughter of ADC Sadar Hills Chairman Haokholal Hangshing.

The blast came ahead the CM’s visit at Kangpokpi DHQs today to inaugurate “Nute Kailhang” (Ima Market) and the scheduled Cabinet meeting.

The intention behind the blast and the group or individual involved in the incident could not be ascertained till the time of filing this report. Interestingly, no underground organization had issued any boycott call or objections to the CM’s visit nor claimed responsibility over the incident so far.

An FIR has been registered at Kangpokpi Police Station while forensic experts also reached the site at around 12.30 this afternoon to take stock of the incident. Meanwhile, civil society organizations of Kangpokpi district under the aegis of Kuki Inpi, Kangpokpi district have vehemently condemned the bomb blast terming it as ‘a plan to sabotage peace in the town’.