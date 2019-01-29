Blockade called

IMPHAL, Jan 28: The Land and Properties Owners’ Association NH 37/39 has called a six day economic blockade on NH 37 (Imphal-Jiribam) against the Government’s failure to pay compensation for land and properties affected by construction and expansion of the same highway.

According to a press release issued by the association, the economic blockade will come into effect from 6.30 am of February 4 and it will continue till 6.30 pm of February 10.

It also informed that the economic blockade is in addition to the complete ban being imposed on all construction and maintenance works on NH 37 since January 14.