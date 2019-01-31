Blockade declared

IMPHAL, Jan 30: The Land and Properties Owners’ Association (LPOA) NH 37/39 has announced that an economic blockade will be imposed along Imphal-Jiribam highway from 6.30 am of February 4 to 6 .30 pm of February 10, in connection with the failure of the NHIDCL and the authority concerned to pay necessary compensation to the people and families affected by road construction.

A press release issued by the information secretary of LPOA mentioned that an emergency meeting was held on January 24 regarding the failure of the authority concerned to pay the necessary compensation till date and it was decided to impose the economic blockade along Imphal-Jiribam road.explained that economic blockade will cover all economic activities or carriage of commodities, the NF Railway (Jiribam to Imphal) project and OFC line fitting by telecom companies.

However, all passenger services, para military, Electricity Department works, medical and schools will be exempted, it added.