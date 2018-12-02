Blockade triggers road repairing work

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 1: The highly dilapidated Imphal-Yairipok which has been abandoned without any maintenance work for the past many years was blocked by aggrieved people at different points and it compelled the authority concerned to start the repairing work immediately.

Notably, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has already approved the State Government’s proposal to upgrade the particular road to the status of a National highway.

Aggrieved and infuriated by the ever deteriorating condition of the highway, a large number of people blocked the road at Irilbung, Keirao Khunou, Langdum Lamkhai, Chingya Uku and Wangkhem.

Apart from putting timbers, bamboos and empty drums across the road, the protesters burnt tyres in the middle of the road.

United Youth Organisation, Langdum assistant se- cretary Chongtham Rupa-chandra said that the road deteriorated to such a pathetic condition after the State Government literally abandoned the road for a prolonged period even though it is a key link for a large number of villages in Imphal East district.

With the road now filled with large potholes throughout its entire length, people travelling along the road are enduring severe hardships, Rupachandra said.

He pointed out that Chief Minister N Biren as well as Works Minister Th Biswajit repeatedly assured that the road would be repaired soon but the assurances were never translated into action.

On receiving information about the road blockade, Imphal East Additional SP A Ghanashyam came to the spot and talked with the protesters.

Even as the Addl SP appealed to the protesters to take up different modes of agitation other than blocking the road, the protesters declined his appeal.

Later, Keirao AC MLA Lourembam Rameshwar came to the spot with PWD officials and the concerned contractor.

The MLA not only assured that the road would be constructed with due emphasis on the qualitative aspect but also brought machinery and started the road repairing work.

Subsequently, the road blockade was withdrawn.