IMPHAL, Aug 28:The 40th voluntary blood donation camp 2017 to commemorate Hunger Marchers’ Day was organised yesterday at Manipur College complex, Pishumthong.

The blood donation programme was jointly organised by NSS Unit I-II, Manipur College, Life Savers Manipur, HDFC Bank, Imphal and Shija Blood Bank and Transfusion Services, Langol from 10 am to 1 pm.

About 40 donors including students donated blood on the occasion, according to a statement.