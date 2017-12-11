IMPHAL, Dec 10: Shija Blood Bank and Transfusion Services along with All Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers Association, organised a blood donation camp at Shija Blood Bank today, in which around 40 people donated blood.
Breaking News
- 1 hour ago - Cong takes FA campaign to Biren’s home turf - 0 Comment
- 1 hour ago - FA will not harm State’s interest : Biren - 0 Comment
- 1 hour ago - Govt set to form ILP Bill panels - 0 Comment
- 1 hour ago - Alleged JAC bandh supporters found innocent All 8 freed after furnishing PR bonds - 0 Comment
- 1 hour ago - Consumers reel under unchecked price of essential commodities - 0 Comment