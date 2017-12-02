Bishnupur: ULASo, Ngaikhongshiphai, Red Rebbon club of TYDA Toubul, NYK Bishnupur and IRCS Bishnupur district branch with Boold Bank JNIMS today organised a voluntary blood donation camp under the theme “Increasing Impact Through Transparency” at Ngaikhongshiphai community hall, Bishnupur.

More than hundred donated blood at the camp. President, ULASO, S Nabakumar said that the camp began in 2016 is organised in conformity with world AIDS day.