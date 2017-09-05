Blood donation camp held

IMPHAL, Sep 4: A voluntary Blood Donation Camp cum Free Mega Medical Camp was held at Don Bosco College, Maram on September 2. The Camp was organised by the Lions Club of Imphal Greater in association with National Service Scheme (NSS) & Red Ribbon Club of Don Bosco, Maram and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Science (JNIMS) & National Health Mission (NHM). A total of 102 units of blood was collected from the students of Don Bosco College, Maram including one unit of Prashant Ningthoujam who is also the present secretary of Lions Club of Imphal Greater.

Altogether, 259 patients of ENT, Eye and General Medicine were treated in the camp and free medicines were also provided to the patients.

President of the club Shyambabu Moirangthem encouraged the donors and showed his solidarity in joining this noble task. The medical team from JNIMS Blood Bank appreciated the blood donors and expressed their gratitude towards the donors.