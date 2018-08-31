Blurring the line between real world and virtual world

Samarjit Kambam

When we were kids we played outdoor games to our hearts’ content be it in the rain or on a sunny day. Our parents used to herd us inside the house for spending too much time outdoors. During those yonder years, cell phones were non-existent except cordless phones. Kids of now-a-days are growing up totally divergent to the way we used to.

We grew up with nature but kids of the present generation are growing up in the virtual world leading to serious repercussions such as unhealthy lifestyle, identity crisis, finding it hard to adapt to the real world and most of all, lack of creativity. The kids of now-a-days are being dragged outside from their rooms to play in the open by their parents as they spend most of the time fiddling with smartphones, HMD (Head Mounted Display) or other gadgets and getting drowned in the virtual world.

Most of us go for a picnic at a scenic spot as a group. Once we reach the spot, instead of admiring the scenic beauty and having a gala time and good rappo amongst ourselves, the respective members of the picnic party draw out their smartphones and get themselves glued to the screen of their smartphones without uttering a word to one another. It’s going to a far-off place just to fiddle with the smartphones. The purpose of going for a picnic is not served after all. I have witnessed and experienced such status quo many a times, the price we are paying for technology.

The growing up kids are the most vulnerable ones as they are exposed to motion sensing TVs, Tablets, Smartphones, HMDs etc and are drowned in their own virtual world which has become their ‘perfect world’. It’s a pity that the real world doesn’t seem to exist for them. With innumerable online gaming apps coming up almost every day, the present generation kids get addicted to such virtual games. While playing the virtual games, the minds of the kids are transferred to another world where they can become anything or anyone. They can become guardian of the galaxy, defender of the earth, kick-ass vigilante or one with immense super power. However, after coming out from that virtual world and facing the real world, the disparity between the two and the harsh stance of life could be felt immediately. This is where most of the kids drowned in the virtual world suffer from identity crisis.

Virtual world acts as an impetus to break the rules of representation and social interaction. In the real world, you can have eye contact with one person at a time but in virtual world you can do that with everyone. Virtual World leads to new immersive, believable, interactive and explorable experiences enabled by a disruptive technology which have its own Technology Adoption Curve. However, we have been living in Virtual World spaces since a long time. Users of Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube etc., have become part of these universally fragmented virtual worlds. These are like smaller galaxies in our Milky Way which have parallel universes and parallel lives. This is where era of Virtual Community dawns. Virtual Community is a group of people who may or may not meet each other face to face and who exchanges words and ideas through the mediation of computer interfaced networks. In this virtual world, we chat and argue, engage in intellectual discourse, perform acts of commerce, exchange knowledge, share emotional support, make plans, brainstorm, gossip, feud, fall in love, find friends, play games, flirt and do a lot of idle chats. We do everything people do when people get together, but we do it with words, pictures and videos on computer screens leaving our bodies behind. In short, we already occupy virtual worlds, virtual spaces, virtual identities to the point that we might as well drop the “virtual.” There’s just the world, with a multiplicity of spaces and identities.

Humans by nature are social animals, everything that we do including action, agreement, disagreement are driven by social behaviors and heavily influenced by how we think and feel. With the explosion of internet and mobile related universe we have become a global community. We interact with global audience on a daily basis and feel more empowered with the connected world. The social platforms of the virtual world have transported us into these universes where we express our thoughts to global audiences. Internet gives us thevirtual power to truly democratise power of Kings and Rulers of nation. With so much power in hand, where are we going next? Does this mean, we as humans have an inner desire to be in the virtual world all the time where the power is limitless and imagination is boundless?

Now is the dawn of the era of virtual reality aka augmented realityand its consequences are looming in the near future about to spring upon on us. Everything that we know about our reality comes by way of our senses. In other words, our entire experience of reality is simply a combination of sensory information and our brains’ sense-making mechanisms for that information. It stands to reason then, that if you can present your senses with made-up information, your perception of reality would also change in response to it.

You would be presented with a version of reality that isn’t really there, but from your perspective it would be perceived as real which can be referred to as virtual reality.Virtual reality means blocking yourself off from the real world and substituting a computer-generated alternative whose addictiveness should not be ignored. Often, it involves wearing a wraparound HMD, clamping stereo headphones over your ears and touching or feeling your way around your imaginary home using datagloves (gloves with built-in sensors) where over and above watching 3D movies, you get teleported into a virtual world where you can play games with dinosaurs, zombies, mythical creatures, masters of the universe and the likes. You’ll probably never go to Saturn or Jupiter, swim with dolphins and sharks, run an Olympic athletic race, or jam onstage with the Blind Guardian. But if virtual reality ever lives up to its promise, you might be able to do all these things and many more without even leaving your home. These are used to actually stimulate our senses together in order to create the illusion of reality. Virtual reality is the creation of a virtual environment presented to our senses in such a way that we experience it as if we are really there. It uses a host of technologies to achieve this goal and is a technically complex feat that has to account for our perception and cognition. So, in summary, virtual reality entails presenting our senses with a computer generated virtual environment that we can explore in some fashion.

Course, a few historical early forms of virtual reality such as PABT for training fighter and airline pilots and equipment for helping scientists to figure out complex problems such as the structure of protein molecules are being used. Today virtual reality has made a giant leap in almost every sphere. Over and above HMD and motion sensor gloves and other gadgets, we can talk of an omni-directional treadmill as well as TVs with sound coming out from the screen itself as simplest examples of virtual reality. The power of this virtual reality is quite powerful and mesmerising. Those who are regular users of such gadgets, even in its developmental stage find it hard to stay away. Users find themselves in some cases, preferring the virtual to the real one. Virtualreality has made a second world for us where attention of people is captured in virtual worlds. If these anecdotal experiences are being reported by a very small sample size, what will be the impact on entire cultures that embrace this technology? Now, with a sizeable populace of the world drowned in virtual world, the society has become a big monster in a dark alley. Drowning in the virtual world has led us to lack of interaction with our peers, self-indulgence and lack of basic courtesy to the elders which have torn the fabric of our society.

Reminds us of ‘Matrix’ movie franchise and movies like‘The Lawnmover Man’, ‘Existenz’ etc., where one goes deeper into the realms of virtual reality,huh? Will there be a time in future where humans as social animals will decline face to face meetings and gatherings as virtual world become more powerful and ubiquitous? I believe so. The time is not far when the power of virtual reality will force us to stay in virtual worlds and behave in the most natural way possible without the need to be involved in real world. Another predicament of the virtual world overshadowing the real world is the conflict between the need to belong to a group and the need to be seen as an individual which is human’s dominant struggle, particularly adolescence. Since adolescence is a turning point in a person’s life, they often suffer from identity crisis because of complexities faced during the transition from childhood to teenage as they walk towards the virtual path in their journey of life. They crave for a sense of freedom but usually don’t realise the responsibility that comes along with it. This is the time when children of this age group usually get confused when real world society doesn’t seem to exist to them.

The bonding between mankind and nature seems non-existent when the law of nature is not followed. Compassion, kindness, humaneness, taking care of each other has almost become history. This is where holistic education will come to the rescue where moral and human values are inculcated since a young age. Our brains should not only become a storehouse of knowledge. Our brains must be used for creativity, philosophical thinking followed with recreation and relaxation. Otherwise we are heading towards an uncertain world, a world of no camaraderie, a world devoid of laughter, a world sans real happiness.

(The writer can be reached at www.kambamsamarjit0@gmail.com)