Body Builders trial selection prog

Imphal, Sep 2: Manipur Amateur Body Builders Association (MABBA) will organise a trial selection programme on September 6 at 2pm at JBC Gym located at Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai.

The trial selection programme is organised according to the notification from Indian Fitness and Body Builders Federation to form team India which will participate in Natural Olympia Body Building Championship, 2017 to be held in Las Vegas from November 9 to 12.

Natural body builders from Manipur who possess foreign passport are invited to participate in the said programme.

Details can be availed from T Biswajit, General Secretary MABBA, according to a statement.