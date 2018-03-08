Body Builders’ trial selection

IMPHAL, Mar 7 : All Manipur Body Building and Fitness Association (AMBBA) will conduct a trial selection on March 11 at its office located at Khuman Lampak to form team Manipur for the 58th Senior Mr India Contest and 13th Women Fitness Championship 2018 to be held in Pune from March 23 to 24. The trial selection will begin from 2 pm onwards.

Further details can be had from the general secretary of AMBBA, said a press release issued by the association.