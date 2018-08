Body Building contest to be held

IMPHAL, Aug 23: Punsiba Gym, Chajing will organize the 4th Mr Imphal West Body Building Contest 2018 on September 9 (Sunday) at Community Hall of Chajing Lapka Pureilomba under the aegis of Manipur Amateur Body Builders Association (MABBA), said a statement of MABBA.

Further details can be had from JBC Gym, Singjamei Makha Mayengbam Leikai, added the statement.