Body claimed, road opened

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 1: Leimakhong road blocked since last afternoon following the death of one Noborei in a road accident involving a vehicle of the Army Supply Corps has been reopened after an understanding was reached between people of Khurkhul and army authority today.

Another woman too sustained injuries in the incident.

A team of army officers led by one Brigadier came to the family of the deceased at around 10 last night and the two sides talked over the fatal accident in the presence of Sekmai AC MLA Heikham Dingo. As the two sides could not come to any agreement, the road was blocked till around 10 am today.

All types of vehicular movement including military vehicles were not allowed to move on the road during the bandh. However, students appearing examinations, medical services and religious functions were exempted.

The army authority and the victim families held another round of meeting this morning and the two sides came to an understanding on certain points following which the road blockade was lifted with immediate effect.

Notably, Heikham Noborei (60) and Khaidem Tamphasana (50) were on morning walk when they were knocked down by the military vehicle at around 5.30 am yesterday. Noborei succumbed to the injuries while Tamphasana survived with injuries. She is currently undergoing treatment at Shija Hospital.