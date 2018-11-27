Body for Koubru protection set up

Our Staff Reporter/DIPR

Imphal, Nov 26 (DIPR): Social Welfare and Coop-eration Minister Nemcha Kipgen launched the Com-mittee on Protection & Pre- servation of Mount Koubru (COPPK) under the motto ‘Save Mt Koubru’ at a func-tion held at EBCCF Com- munity Hall, Saparmeina, Kangpokpi district today.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Minister Nemcha spoke about how essential Mount Koubru is for the State in general and Kangpokpi district in particular, as it plays a very significant socio-cultural and economic role for the people residing in and around it.

She also expressed that even though the mountain ranges have been providing various forest produces and resources abundantly; unwanted intrusions and destructive activities are frequently reported.

The Minister stated that the emergence of organisations to protect and preserve Mount Koubru, is the need of the hour.

She then appealed all to come forward and take the initiative to protect, preserve and save Mount Koubru and maintain the ecological balance.

Only through collective efforts of all, the unwanted intrusion to Mount Koubru can be stopped, she added. While delivering keynote address, Advisor to COPPK, Tongmang Haokip, retd IRS pointed out that the very objective and purpose of the committee is to attempt to check rampant destruction of the flora and fauna of the area.

He asserted that COPPK will spearhead the movement to educate the masses and spread awareness on how to restore Mt Koubru back to its original status.

Tongmang said that unlike the past, Koubru range is torn of its magnificent attire and has been laid barren, completely devoid of its former beauty and glory.

He, on behalf of the committee, also appealed to the Government to organise a State level Koubru Festival to save and promote Mt Koubru and its range.

Deputy Commissioner, Kangpokpi district, Dr Rangitabali Waikhom and Deputy Chairman, Sadar Hills, ADC, Thangkam Misao graced the occasion as special guest and president respectively. It may be mentioned that Mt Koubru is one of the highest peaks of Manipur, located within the topography of Saitu-Gamphazol area and Saparmeina area of Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi district. Every year, many people, mainly from the valley, used to visit the hill top on annual pilgrimage. It takes almost a day to climb up to the hill top from three main locations; Damdei, Saparmeina and Kholep village. The hill is decorated by varieties of unique bamboos and trees. There are two fresh ponds on the hill top located in the opposite direction. Just before reaching the hill top, there is a hole called Themko in Thadou-Kuki which is believed to be the road leading to the home of the deities.