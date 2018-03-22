Body found

IMPHAL, Mar 21: The decomposed body of a male was found floating at the moat near Sanjenthong VIP Colony, located opposite the main entrance gate of Churachand Higher Secondary School, today afternoon.

Passers-by spotted the body floating along the edge of the moat located in front of the Minister and VIP quarters, between Sanjenthong and Palace Gate.

Soon after, a team of Porompat police reached the spot and picked up the dead body from the moat and deposited it at JNIMS morgue for identification and necessary post mortem.

The police failed to find any documents from the dead body which could help identify the body and a case has been registered at Porompat PS regarding the incident.

On the other hand, according to information from JNIMS morgue, the deceased youth is suspected to be one Mustakim of Hatta who reportedly went missing two days ago.