Bodybuilder Minaketan feted

IMPHAL, Dec 31 : Bodybuilder Haobijam Minaketan, a resident of Tokpaching Heidripokpi Leikai, who bagged a gold medal (70 kg-category) at the 51st Mr Manipur Contest 2017 held on December 24 was felicitated at Youth Union Club, Kakching Wairi on December 25.

Youth Union Club Kakching, Tokpaching Meira Paibi groups and other sports lovers of the region also extended financial assistance to Minaketan who will be participating in the 56th Junior Mr India and National Physique Championship 2017-18. The championship will be held in Rajasthan from January 6 to 7.