Bomb blast at city kills CRPF man, one hurt

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 20: At least one CRPF Constable was killed after a bomb exploded at Nagamapal at around 5.30 pm today evening.

According to information culled from the spot, the incident occurred when a hand grenade exploded at the rear of a CRPF truck (AS-01JC/4384) near Ibudhou Moirangpokpa community hall at Naga-mapal Phougeisangbam Leikai.

The source mentioned that Constable Umesh M Helavar of 142 CRPF from Karnataka was killed instantly on the spot while Constable N Ramarajan of 109 CRPF from Tamil Nadu sustained serious injuries in the blast and is undergoing treatment at RIMS.

The two personnel are reportedly engaged in pre-induction training at 86 CRPF complex, Charhazare and they were returning to the camp after getting ration items from Imphal when the incident occurred.

The source continued that as soon as the grenade exploded, the vehicle did not waste time and immediately rushed to RIMS with the two personnel inside.

A Tata Bolt XM, a Maruti Alto 800 and a Tata Ace Zip mini-truck parked near the blast site also suffered minor damages due to the blast, the source added.

DGP LM Khaute and top officials of CRPF also rushed to RIMS to assess the situation.

On the other hand, the source further informed that a hand grenade lever was found inside the truck itself and even though CRPF maintained that the bomb might have been hurled inside the truck.

Nonetheless, an FIR has been lodged at the police station concerned for necessary investigation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren has condemned the bomb blast in the strongest which claimed the life of a CRPF besides injuring another.

The Chief Minister later visited the injured CRPF jawan at RIMS this evening and expressed his solidarity.

Biren said that the State Government has initiaed necessary measures to nab all those individuals involved in the bomb blast.