Bomb blasts rock Tidim Ground, Kpi

Staff Reporter/Correspondent

IMPHAL/KPI, Nov 3: A bomb exploded in front of LYS Sales Pvt Ltd, a construction materials shop located near Tiddim ground and another one went off at Kangpokpi Bazar today.

According to information culled from the spot, the bomb exploded in front of the shop at around 4.30 in the morning and it is suspected that the bomb might have been a medium intensity IED.

The source mentioned that as per CCTV footage, an unidentified man was seen placing a large black polythene bag in front of the main door of the shop and the explosion occurred shortly afterwards.

The blast damaged the main door of the shop apart from inflicting damages to some surrounding structures of the locality but there are no report of any human casualty, the source added.

The shop is owned by one Laishram Ratankumar and a case has been registered at Singjamei PS regarding the bomb blast.

On the other hand, a bomb exploded at Kang-pokpi town in the wee hours today.

The loud blast, which occurred at around 3.45 pm, woke up the residents of Kangpokpi town and caused panic and fear among the denizens.

Later, in the morning, the shutter of M/S Manoj Store located in Kangpokpi Ward No 5, near Kangpokpi Women Welfare Organization office, was found with a hole and several splinter marks were seen all over the concrete wall.

The shop belongs to one Tutu Pandey, a resident of Kangpokpi Ward No 5.

Kangpokpi police have registered an FIR for necessary investigation into the blast.

No casualty was reported till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, all the shops owned/run by non-local community remained closed for the day to protest the attack which was seemingly carried out against the wholesaler.

Condemning the repeated blasts in the district, the locals took out a peaceful rally this afternoon demanding the perpetrators to shun bomb culture in the town.

The rallyists held up placards which read, “Stop planting bomb”, “We condemn bomb culture at Kangpokpi DHQs” etc and proceeded towards DC office via IT Road where the public representatives met the DC and other district level officers demanding security for the denizens of Kangpokpi DHQs. It may be recalled that in the wee hours of October 19 at around 1.10 am, a low intensity bomb had exploded in front of the ADC Sadar Hills Chairman’s residence.

The first blast occurred ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit to Kangpokpi DHQs to inaugurate the women market, Nute Kailhang. It was found that a Maruti Swift car parked in front of the residence was damaged at the right backdoor.

Various CSOs including local bodies, under the aegis of Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi District, have strongly condemned the frequent bomb blast at Kangpokpi DHQs as it has affected the peaceful co-existence between different communities in the town. The CSOs also urged the perpetrators to stop bomb culture in Kangpokpi town once and for all and promote peace for development of all.