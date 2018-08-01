Bomb disposed

TENGNOUPAL, Jul 31: An IED planted at a shop situated opposite to United Bank of India, Moreh ward number 8 was recovered and detonated safely by a team of bomb detection and disposal squad of Manipur police. The report stated that CDOs of Tengnoupal district police and personnel of Moreh police station rushed to the spot and cordoned off the place after report of the bomb being planted there was received.

Personnel of 11 Assam Rifles who also arrived there used metal detector and sniffer dog at the said place and confirmed the presence of an IED. The bomb was later picked up by the bomb detection and disposal squad and detonated safely at Haolenphai village at around 5.40 in the morning.