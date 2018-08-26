Bomb found

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 25: A hand grenade which was placed in front of an auto spare parts shop at Khulmi Keithel, Sugnu, was safely picked up by police today.

According to a reliable source, unidentified individuals placed the hand grenade, wrapped in a black polythene bag, in front of the shop at around 8.30 pm yesterday.

After the shop owner, one Ranjan Jaiswal of UP (presently staying at Sugnu) reported the matter to Sugnu PS at around 11.30 pm, security forces rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

The bomb (which turned out to be a hand grenade without a detonator) was finally picked up safely by the police at around 7 am today.

The source informed that a post of 39 AR is located on the hill near the shop and a similar incident had occurred at the same shop some time back.