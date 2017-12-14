Bomb found

IMPHAL, Dec 13: After troops of 12 Assam Rifles came across an explosive suspected to be IED on the left drain of Imphal-Moreh highway near Kwatha Lamkhai at around 3.30 pm yesterday, a bomb disposal squad of IG AR (S) set off the explosive safely at the same place at around 2.30 pm today, informed a source.
