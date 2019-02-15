Bomb found at Catholic School

IMPHAL, Feb 14: A bomb was found placed at the southern entrance gate of Catholic School, Canchipur this morning.

Morning joggers came across a bomb-like object at around 6 am. On learning about the presence of a bomb-like object, Singjamei police and Assam Rifles troops stationed inside Manipur University came to the site and took up necessary security measures.

Imphal West SP Jogeshchandra Haobijam too arrived at the scene.

Examination by a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of Manipur Police confirmed that the object was a bomb.

The bomb was planted in a steel tiffin can which was put inside a carton box, according to information culled from the spot.

The tiffin was being used as a IED and there was a hand grenade above the tiffin.

As pointed out by the BDDS that it would be risky to move the IED, the area was cordoned off using sand bags and bullet proof steel plates before the IED was set off safely in situ. Even though the hand grenade went off with the IED, explosive materials were found inside the tiffin even after the IED had exploded. RDX, gelatin and nails were found inside the tiffin. On account of the plantation of IED at the school’s gate, normal classes which were supposed to resume today have been postponed. The KCP (People War Group) has claimed responsibility for planting the bomb.