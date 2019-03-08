Bomb gifted to MPP

IMPHAL, Mar 8: Two unidentified individuals suspected to be militants gifted a hand grenade to the general secretary (Administration) of Manipur Peoples’ Party (MPP) H Geetajen, inside his MPP office, under City PS, at around 5 pm today.

Speaking to media persons, H Geetajen claimed that at around 5 pm today, two unidentified individuals including one male and one female came inside his office located on the ground floor of the MPP building holding a black coloured polythene bag.

When he inquired them about the purpose of their visit, the two individuals calmly replied that the bag that they have brought and kept in the table contains a hand grenade, and thereafter left his office in a hurry.

Imphal West district police was instantly informed about the presence of a bomb inside the MPP office.

Later a State bomb expert team arrived and checked the black polythene bag and found a Chinese hand grenade concealed inside the bag along with two packets of chocolate.

The bomb expert team safely defused the hand grenade and took it along with them to disposed it.

A case has also been registered by City police in connection with the incident.

On the other hand, Geetajen appealed to all those concerned not to carry out such type of acts on the regional political party working for the integrity of the State, in the future.