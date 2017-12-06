Bomb scare

IMPHAL, Dec 5: A false bomb alarm created panic along the Pallel-Chandel road, near the 8th Manipur Rifles post at Leikun, today morning, disturbing normal traffic along the road for more than four hours.

According to police source, Assam Rifles personnel who were on their normal road opening party from Chandel post toward Pallel road, came across some portion of loose soil along the road side around 400 metres away from 8th Manipur Rifles Leikun post, under Chandel police station.

Suspecting that the loose soil could possibly be hiding explosive devices planted by underground militants for targeting security personnel, the AR checked the area using metal detectors.

They further informed the police and the security forces blocked the road on both sides to prevent private and passenger vehicles from coming near the area.

Soon the State bomb experts team arrived on the spot and checked the suspected portion of the road but failed to find any explosive devices.

After it was confirmed by the State bomb experts team that no explosive material was present along the road, normal traffic resumed at around 2.30 pm.